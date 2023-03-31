Florida Atlantic players set to make big money from Final Four run

The Florida Atlantic Owls may become the first Cinderella team to see its players profit from their exploits. Based on the early returns, those profits should be fairly significant.

Florida Atlantic donors launched an NIL collective for the team as their Cinderella run took them all the way to the Final Four. According to Ross Dellenger of SI, the collective has already raised $65,000 in its first week of fundraising, with a goal of $100,000 by the weekend.

The money will eventually be distributed to players, though there is awareness that time is of the essence as other programs seek to poach FAU players.

“We want them to stay,” said Kevin Koscso, one of the co-leaders of the collective. “There’s been a lot of talk and conversations and offers already from other teams.”

This may be a window into the new era of college sports, where even Cinderella teams can make good money off their success. While power conference schools will inevitably be more well-funded, there is a chance this could at least help level the playing field.

The Owls will face San Diego State on Saturday for a spot in the championship game. They have made it quite clear that they do not care if people are still doubting them, either.