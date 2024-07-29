Son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery makes surprising college decision

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery will not be coaching his son at Iowa.

Jack McCaffery, Fran’s youngest son and a four-star recruit, committed to Butler on Monday, he confirmed to Dushawn London of 247 Sports. McCaffery said he appreciated how Butler consistently recruited him, and also noted that his older brother Patrick is transferring there for next season as well.

“They offered me a little over a year ago and stayed consistent recruiting me this summer,” McCaffery said. “They had a coach at every single one of my games this summer and I felt like they really wanted me. My brother goes there too and he likes it a lot so it helped my decision. I also built a great relationship with both Coach (Maurice) Joseph and Coach (Thad) Matta throughout the process.”

Despite how it looks, McCaffery’s decision is not necessarily a snub of Iowa or his father. In a February interview with The Gazette, he said he wanted to “blaze my own path,” and cited how difficult it was for his mother and brothers when they played for Iowa. As such, the Hawkeyes made no serious effort to recruit McCaffery.

Jack McCaffrey had previously garnered attention for his role in a fatal car crash. He was later found guilty of failing to yield to a pedestrian and had his license suspended as a result.

H/T CBS Sports