Iowa coach Fran McCaffery’s 16-year-old son cited over fatal crash

The teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery was issued a citation on Monday over an accident that killed a man back in May.

Jonathan McCaffery, who is 16, was identified as the driver of a grey 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe that struck Army National Guard Sgt. First Class Corey Hite in Iowa City on May 22.

Hite suffered a pelvis fracture, multiple skull fractures, and holes in his lung and kidney, according to the New York Post. He succumbed to his injuries on June 4.

McCaffery on Monday was cited for a misdemeanor traffic violation resulting in death. The violation carries a penalty of up to a $1,000 fine and/or suspension of the driver’s license for up to 180 days under Iowa law.

Fran, who has been the head coach at Iowa since 2010, issued a joint statement with his wife Margaret through the family’s attorney. The statement described the incident as an “unavoidable accident with no evidence to suggest distracted driving.”

“On May 22nd, just after leaving school, our 16-year-old son was the driver in a vehicle/pedestrian accident. Investigators have told us that it was an unavoidable accident with no evidence to suggest distracted driving,” the statement read. “The pedestrian, who was jogging at the time of the accident, was waved in front of our son’s passing vehicle by the driver of another vehicle. The jogger, Sgt. First Class Corey Hite, passed away two weeks after the accident from the injuries he sustained.

“We are devastated by this tragedy. SFC Hite’s family has our deepest sympathies. While our family continues to process the events of the past weeks and help our son cope with this accident, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Fran McCaffery has led the Hawkeyes to appearances in the the last four NCAA Tournaments and and seven overall during his tenure at Iowa. He is known for his fiery personality, which was on display most recently when he went viral for his bizarre staredown with an official.