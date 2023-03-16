Furman pulls off upset over Virginia with wild finish

Furman advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in a game that featured one of the most thrilling finishes you will ever see.

Furman, playing as a 13 seed in their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1980, trailed 67-65 with 12.3 seconds remaining. They managed to trap Virginia’s Kihei Clark in the corner on the inbound play, which forced Clark into a bad decision. Clark tried to heave the ball down the court, but it landed in the hands of Furman’s Garrett Hein.

Hein quickly found JP Pegues, who buried the go-ahead 3-pointer from well beyond the arc with just 2.2 seconds remaining. You can see the madness below:

"DID WE JUST SEE WHAT I THINK WE JUST SAW?!?!" pic.twitter.com/EhW1nTAZFY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 16, 2023

That is the exact type of finish that March Madness fans live for. Virginia was heavily favored as a 4 seed and led for nearly the entire game. They made a huge mistake in the clutch, and Furman capitalized.