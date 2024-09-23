 Skip to main content
Gonzaga reportedly leaving WCC to join major conference

September 23, 2024
by Grey Papke
Mar 23, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; The Gonzaga Bulldogs logo at center court at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After over two decades of major program dominance in a mid-major conference, Gonzaga is reportedly taking a step up.

Gonzaga is leaving the West Coast Conference in order to join the Pac-12, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The program was enticed into making the move by the Pac-12’s decision to offer the school a full revenue share despite the fact that Gonzaga does not have a football program.

This is certainly a major move, at least in terms of college basketball. Gonzaga has become a huge program despite playing in a small conference. They will be rejoining a reconstituted Pac-12 that will also include the likes of San Diego State, another relatively successful basketball program. The Bulldogs, however, will immediately become the new league’s flagship basketball school.

The Pac-12 will still need at least two more additions that can provide football programs, and suffered a setback on that front Monday. There appears to be confidence they will be able to pull that off at some point by 2026.

