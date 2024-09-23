Gonzaga reportedly leaving WCC to join major conference

After over two decades of major program dominance in a mid-major conference, Gonzaga is reportedly taking a step up.

Gonzaga is leaving the West Coast Conference in order to join the Pac-12, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The program was enticed into making the move by the Pac-12’s decision to offer the school a full revenue share despite the fact that Gonzaga does not have a football program.

Gonzaga leaving West Coast Conference to join Pac-12, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Pac-12 still needs minimum of two football members by 2026, but Gonzaga, even w/out a football team, will receive a full conference revenue share in Pac-12, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2024

This is certainly a major move, at least in terms of college basketball. Gonzaga has become a huge program despite playing in a small conference. They will be rejoining a reconstituted Pac-12 that will also include the likes of San Diego State, another relatively successful basketball program. The Bulldogs, however, will immediately become the new league’s flagship basketball school.

The Pac-12 will still need at least two more additions that can provide football programs, and suffered a setback on that front Monday. There appears to be confidence they will be able to pull that off at some point by 2026.