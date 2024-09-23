4 schools snub Pac-12 to remain with AAC

Four schools that had been courted by the Pac-12 are reportedly snubbing the league’s overtures in order to remain in the AAC.

Memphis, Tulane, South Florida, and UTSA will announce their continued commitment to the AAC after receiving overtures from the Pac-12, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. The first three schools had a solid proposal from the Pac-12 but are staying with their current league.

The AAC issued a statement shortly after the initial report went public. While it did not mention the Pac-12 specifically, it acknowledged that other leagues had interest in AAC schools, but saidthe four schools are committed to building within the AAC. Notably, the statement included only the logos of the schools targeted by the Pac-12.

We are the American Athletic Conference. pic.twitter.com/nuwCtF0dQz — The American (@American_Conf) September 23, 2024

The AAC has sought to explore new sources of revenue, including private investment and an expanded league footprint. That is expected to continue, and was likely a factor in why these schools decided not to jump ship.

This is a blow for the Pac-12, but not an insurmountable one. These schools had been rumored targets for the conference, but the league essentially re-established itself by adding four new members and has some other options to target as well.