Gregg Marshall, Wichita State parting ways amid investigation

Gregg Marshall’s time at Wichita State is coming to an end.

Marshall and Wichita State are expected to part ways by the end of the week, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Tuesday.

Last month, Goodman reported about allegations of abuse Marshall was facing. The longtime Wichita State head coach was accused of punching a player in the head and choking an assistant coach.

Marshall responded to the allegations by calling them false and saying they were the result of a character assassination.

Wichita State launched an investigation into the allegations, which appear to be costing Marshall his job.

Marshall, 57, has been the coach at Wichita State since 2007. He has led the Shockers to the NCAA Tournament seven times and reached the Final Four once.