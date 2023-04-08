 Skip to main content
Has star Hailey Van Lith already decided on her transfer destination?

April 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Women’s college basketball star Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal, and she may already have her mind made up regarding her next school.

The former Louisville guard reportedly is a “do not contact,” meaning she knows where she is going.

Van Lith liked Baylor coming out of high school, though she decided to play at Louisville. The coach at Baylor at the time was Kim Mulkey, who just completed her second season at LSU.

LSU is losing guard Alexis Morris and seems to be a perfect landing spot for Van Lith. The Tigers just won the national championship.

Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.

