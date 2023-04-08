Has star Hailey Van Lith already decided on her transfer destination?

Women’s college basketball star Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal, and she may already have her mind made up regarding her next school.

The former Louisville guard reportedly is a “do not contact,” meaning she knows where she is going.

Hailey Van Lith is in the portal. And she is reportedly a "do not contact" because she knows where she is going. The next time a head coach complains about transfers, remind them that we know they're tampering and making pre-portal promises while also claiming they hate all this. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) April 8, 2023

Van Lith liked Baylor coming out of high school, though she decided to play at Louisville. The coach at Baylor at the time was Kim Mulkey, who just completed her second season at LSU.

Baylor was Hailey Van Lith’s second option out of high school. Wonder who that coach was?👀 #LSU pic.twitter.com/AfGuSoujQJ — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) April 8, 2023

LSU is losing guard Alexis Morris and seems to be a perfect landing spot for Van Lith. The Tigers just won the national championship.

Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.