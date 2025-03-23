High-profile ex-coach linked with return to Xavier

The Xavier Musketeers went back to one of their former coaches three years ago by hiring Sean Miller. Now that Miller is leaving again, they may follow the same playbook once again.

Xavier has interest in former coach Chris Mack as a replacement for Miller, according to Jeremy Rauch of FOX19 in Cincinnati. Mack is reported to be interested in the job as well.

Return of the Mack?



SOURCE: #Xavier has interest in Chris Mack returning as head men's basketball coach.



I've also been told the interest in mutual. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/eQ0lJPDOTd — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 23, 2025

Feb 15, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Chris Mack gives directions during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Mack previously coached Xavier from 2013-2018, going 215-97 in five seasons. He then left to take over at Louisville, where he went 63-36 but lost his job midway through the 2021-22 season. He spent this season as head coach at Charleston, where he went 24-9.

Xavier is not afraid to go back and hire former coaches. They did so with Miller, and he led them to two NCAA Tournament appearances before leaving for a new job. Mack was successful at Xavier and a level of familiarity still exists, so the program might be content to follow the blueprint once more.

The Musketeers are coming off a 22-12 season. They beat Texas in the First Four, but ultimately fell to Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.