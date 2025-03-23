Report: Texas set to hire big-name new basketball coach

Texas fired men’s head basketball coach Rodney Terry on Sunday after his third season with the program, and it appears the Longhorns already had a replacement lined up when they made the move.

Sean Miller is set to be named the new head coach at Texas, according to a report from Chip Brown of Horns247.

Miller just finished the third season of his second stint as the head coach at Xavier. The Musketeers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat Texas in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday and earn a first-round date with Illinois. Xavier was eliminated with an 86-73 loss to the Illini on Friday.

Terry originally took over as a replacement for Chris Beard during the 2022-2023 season. Texas went 22-8 under him and 29-9 overall that year. They lost in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Texas went 21-13 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Miller led Xavier to a 21-11 record this year that included seven straight wins to close out the regular season. The 56-year-old reached the Sweet 16 with Xavier two years ago but missed the NCAA Tournament last season.

Between his stints at Xavier, Miller was the head coach at Arizona for 12 seasons. He has made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances and been to the Elite Eight four times.