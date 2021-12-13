Houston player goes viral for classy gesture after loss to Alabama

Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead went viral this weekend for a classy gesture after his team’s loss to Alabama on Saturday.

The Cougars lost 83-82 to the Crimson Tide. Houston was unable to score in the final seconds and left the court at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. extremely frustrated.

A Houston staffer kicked a chair and knocked down a few things as he exited the court. Then a player knocked over the trash and made a mess.

Shead wasn’t about to let all that happen on his watch. He decided to clean up the mess.

Shoutout Jamal Shead for picking up the trash pic.twitter.com/KIjPNKG8iC — Austin Rader (@AustinRader24) December 12, 2021

That was a classy and respectful move.

Shead scored 12 points in the loss and likely was as disappointed as the other members of the team. But he was composed enough to at least clean up and not leave a mess behind.

It doesn’t matter how famous, how big-time, or how good of an athlete/team you are. You’re never too big or too good to clean up after yourself. People will always appreciate those who exhibit such behavior.