Here is how many perfect brackets Oral Roberts busted with upset win

The Oral Roberts upset win over Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday busted millions of brackets just hours into the tournament’s first day.

Oral Roberts upset Ohio State, the No. 2 seed in the South Region, 75-72 in overtime. 15 vs. 2 upsets are not very common, which is why so many brackets were busted.

ESPN fantasy expert Matthew Berry shared that 95.2 percent of nearly 15 million brackets on ESPN had Ohio State winning. He says 5.1 million perfect brackets were ruined by the upset.

A whopping 13,992,289 brackets picked the Buckeyes to beat Oral Roberts – that’s 95.2% of all brackets. Of the 14.7 million brackets on @ESPNFantasy’s Tournament Challenge, only 103,125 remain perfect; 5.1 million perfect brackets were busted by Oral Roberts’ victory over OSU. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) March 19, 2021

NCAA.com says 33.7 percent of their Bracket Challenge Game entrants were perfect prior to the Oral Roberts upset. After Oral Roberts’ win, they say only 0.42 percent of brackets are still perfect.

Oral Roberts is without a doubt happy to be a spoiler. They have moved on to the second round and will get to face Florida. They’re also hoping this will get them verified.