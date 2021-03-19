Oral Roberts has hilarious tweet after Ohio State upset

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles pulled off what might end up being the shock of the NCAA Tournament, upsetting Ohio State in overtime 75-72.

The Golden Eagles’ victory was historic in more than one aspect. Oral Roberts becomes the ninth 15 seed in tournament history to knock off a No. 2 seed in the first round. It wasn’t just any No. 2 seed, either, as the Buckeyes were a popular dark horse Final Four pick for many.

Suddenly thrust into the national spotlight, though, the Oral Roberts men’s basketball Twitter account had a simple request: they just want to be verified, please.

PLEASE @Twitter! Surely this will get us verified now! https://t.co/ZkJFvercpO — ORU Basketball (@ORUMBB) March 19, 2021

It’s true. If this can’t get them verified, nothing will.

Oral Roberts now has a date with Florida in the second round of the tournament. If the team can keep the run going, maybe they can emulate a great Twitter account from tournaments past.