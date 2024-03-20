Howard player had amazing quote after his team lost in NCAA Tournament

There wasn’t a more humble player in defeat on Tuesday than Howard University guard Bryce Harris.

Howard saw their season come to an end with a 71-68 loss against Wagner in their First Four face-off at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Harris’ team may not have emerged victorious, but the 6’4″ guard saw something bigger in the defeat that cut Howard’s season short. He gave an eloquent speech during his postgame press conference about the connections his team formed while working toward — and failing to reach — their ultimate goal.

“It comes down to basketball, but it also comes down to who we are, not only as teammates — but human beings,” said Harris. “Playing on a basketball team is one of the more beautiful things in life because it gives you a group of brothers who have a common goal. It allows you to have a deeper connection past just being a teammate.”

"Playing on a basketball team is one of the more beautiful things in life because it gives you a group of brothers who have a common goal. It allows you to have a deeper connection past just being a teammate." —@HUMensBB's Bryce Harris pic.twitter.com/It00b3H7sc — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2024

The beauty of sports comes from more than just the highlight plays and crunch-time heroics. The peaks and valleys felt by players, coaches, and fans alike are often firmly entrenched in every triumph and failure. The bonds players build with each other and with their city or school make every in-game moment matter even more.

Harris led Howard with 16 points on 5/13 shooting in Tuesday’s loss. His squad may not be advancing further in the NCAA Tournament, but Harris clearly isn’t taking the past season with his team for granted.