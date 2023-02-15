Hunter Dickinson’s trash talking effort backfired against Wisconsin

Michigan star Hunter Dickinson’s attempts at trash talk did not go according to plan Tuesday against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Dickinson had pledged that Michigan was going to “steal a win at Wisconsin,” and he arrived at Kohl Center wearing a ski mask to punctuate the point. That would have been a good line had the Wolverines been able to follow through.

Instead, Michigan lost 64-59 despite carrying a lead into halftime and holding Wisconsin without a field goal for the final 10:45 of the game.

Tonight Hunter Dickinson showed up with a ski mask on because he said Michigan was going to “steal a win at Wisconsin” Wisconsin didn’t score a FG for the last 10 minutes of the game. Michigan still lost. Tough scenes @roundballpod pic.twitter.com/AW9ZrRM35f — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 15, 2023

Dickinson didn’t make any friends in Madison. In addition to the ski mask stunt, many Badgers fans remembered when he referred to the team as “scumbags” in a podcast appearance several months ago.

Dickinson was booed every time he touched the ball, and did not really respond with a big game. He scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds while shooting 4-of-9 from the field.

Dickinson has a history of being brash and bold, but that only works when you back it up. Michigan’s inability to come away with a win here makes him look pretty bad.