Indiana players asked to pray for Bob Knight

Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight is having some health issues.

Rick Bozich of WDRB in Louisville reports that the Indiana basketball community received a message on Sunday night asking them to keep Knight in their prayers. The 82-year-old former coach has been hospitalized in Bloomington since Friday.

Letter went out tonight to former #iubb players to pray for Bob Knight, the former Indiana coach.

It said he has been hospitalized in Bloomington since Friday but they hope he is home soon. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) April 3, 2023

Knight was a Division I head coach for more than 40 years. He is best known for his time coaching at Indiana. He led the Hoosiers to three national championships and coached the team from 1971-2000.

Knight vowed to never return to the Indiana campus after his firing in 2000. He even made some incredibly harsh comments about school administrators years later. Knight’s relationship with the university has since been mended, and he was honored during his return in 2020.

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, Knight won 902 games during his coaching career. That currently ranks fifth all time.