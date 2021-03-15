Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon throws shade at Illinois

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon threw some shade at Illinois while in a Twitter spat with an Illini fan site.

Bohannon was in a Twitter spat with an account for an Illinois podcast. The two sides went back-and-forth after Illinois beat Iowa 82-71 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday. Things continued on Sunday, which led Bohannon to throw a zinger at Illinois.

Bohannon said “Let’s see if that banner stays up if you guys do win.”

The implication is that Illinois would have a cheating scandal.

Illini coach Brad Underwood has been with the program since 2017 after one season at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys program was punished after Underwood left for violations that occurred during his tenure. Bohannon may feel like Underwood has brought some of that shadiness to Champaign.