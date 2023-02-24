Jameer Nelson’s son shows off his incredible dunking skills

The son of longtime NBA guard Jameer Nelson has some serious athleticism, and we saw it on Thursday night in a CAA game.

Jameer Nelson Jr., who plays for the Delaware Blue Hens, showed off some remarkable leaping ability by throwing down a dunk against North Carolina A&T on Thursday.

Nelson is listed at 6-foot-1, while his foe here, forward Duncan Powell, comes in at 6-foot-8. It did not matter much in this instance.

Nelson, the son of the 14-year NBA veteran and former St. Joseph’s star, has been very impressive for Delaware. The junior guard is averaging 20.4 points per game, which ranks second in the conference.

Nelson’s dunk wound up being critical, as the Blue Hens wound up beating North Carolina A&T 73-71.