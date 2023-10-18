Report: Jim Boeheim lands new role after retiring from Syracuse

Jim Boeheim retired as Syracuse head coach at the end of last season, but he will reportedly be sticking around college basketball.

Boeheim is set to join ESPN as an analyst for the upcoming season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Boeheim’s responsibilities are expected to include studio analysis as well as game analyst work.

Boeheim would certainly seem to be a perfect fit for an analyst role. Even as coach, he was known for some brutally honest comments about other teams and conferences. Some of them even got him in trouble from time to time.

The 78-year-old Boeheim won 1,015 games in his lengthy career at Syracuse, as well as a national title in 2003. He was the sport’s winningest active coach up until his retirement in March.