Jim Boeheim has harsh words about Big Ten

Jim Boeheim delivered some harsh criticism of the Big Ten while speaking at Syracuse’s media day on Friday.

Boeheim’s Orangemen went 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That marked the third time in six seasons that Boeheim’s squad did not reach the NCAA Tournament.

Boeheim seems to feel that the ACC hasn’t received enough respect, especially in comparison to the Big Ten. The Big Ten sent nine teams to the NCAA Tournament last year compared to just five for the ACC. The Big Ten went 9-9 in the tourney, while three ACC teams reached the Elite Eight. Boeheim feels that is proof the Big Ten was not very good.

“At the end of the day, you play for the [NCAA] tournament,” Boeheim said Friday. “You can say what you want about the Big Ten. They sucked in the tournament. To me, that’s what they did. All of their wins were in their league. If you can’t play in the [NCAA] tournament, then you’re not good.”

The 77-year-old coach is in favor of an expanded NCAA Tournament field. After hearing him bash the Big Ten while his ACC got just five teams in the tournament, you can understand Boeheim’s motivation. He wants to be part of the NCAA Tournament, where he thinks his Syracuse squad can prove how good they are.

Typically, if Boeheim’s team makes the Big Dance, it plays well.