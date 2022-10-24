Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision

Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last.

Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.

Nantz cited family commitments as the reason for stepping aside, and felt that the 2023 event in Houston — where he started his broadcast career — was a fitting way to exit. He will continue to work alongside Tony Romo on the network’s No. 1 NFL commentary team, and will also retain his duties as host of The Masters coverage. He also plans to handle the trophy presentation at the national championship game even after retiring from calling the game itself.

Eagle will be familiar to viewers from his work on the network’s NFL coverage, as well as TNT’s NBA broadcasts. He has been a part of CBS’ NCAA Tournament coverage since 1998.

The 63-year-old Nantz has been calling the Final Four since 1991, so his departure will be a huge shift for many viewers. Combined with some other big changes, CBS’ March Madness coverage will start sounding quite different in years to come.