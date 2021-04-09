John Brannen fired by Cincinnati after investigation into program

John Brannen’s tenure as head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats was brief.

Brannen has been fired by Cincinnati, the school announced on Friday. The news comes a week after Brannen was placed on paid leave amid an investigation.

Cincinnati began looking into the program after six players entered the transfer portal during a one-week span in March. Brannen did not break any rules as coach, and there were reportedly no allegations of abuse. The issue seems to be that many players clashed with Brannen over his style.

Brannen, 47, only spent two years on the job at Cincinnati. The program went 20-10 in his first season and won the conference. They were just 12-11 this past season.