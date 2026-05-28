John Calipari, Arkansas lose star player to NBA Draft

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks will be without two stars from this year’s team.

Darius Acuff Jr. is looking like a top-10 pick, and now Meleek Thomas has decided to remain in the 2026 NBA Draft.

NEWS: Arkansas' Meleek Thomas kept his name in the 2026 NBA Draft at the NCAA withdrawal deadline, a source told DraftExpress.



The 6'4, 19-year-old guard made the SEC All-Rookie team, averaging 15.6 PPG on 42% from 3 in 31 MPG. pic.twitter.com/pS4vOCCjzQ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 28, 2026

Thomas finished his freshman season and averaged 15.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Thomas started 21 games for Arkansas and averaged just over 30 minutes, so he was a key piece for the Razorbacks on their way to a Sweet 16 appearance.

Thomas’ best outing came against Missouri when he scored a season-high 30 points with seven rebounds.

Thomas was a five-star recruit who played at Overtime Elite, and he chose Arkansas over UConn and Pittsburgh, his hometown team.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo had Thomas ranked at No. 26 in his top 100 prospects list, so it looks like Thomas should be a first-round choice. Woo has Thomas projected to go to the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 28 in his latest mock draft.

The 2026 NBA Draft begins on Tuesday, June 23, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.