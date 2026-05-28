Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

John Calipari, Arkansas lose star player to NBA Draft

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
John Calipari at a press conference
March 26, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari addresses the media in a press conference during NCAA Tournament West Regional Practice at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks will be without two stars from this year’s team.

Darius Acuff Jr. is looking like a top-10 pick, and now Meleek Thomas has decided to remain in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Thomas finished his freshman season and averaged 15.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Thomas started 21 games for Arkansas and averaged just over 30 minutes, so he was a key piece for the Razorbacks on their way to a Sweet 16 appearance.

Thomas’ best outing came against Missouri when he scored a season-high 30 points with seven rebounds.

Thomas was a five-star recruit who played at Overtime Elite, and he chose Arkansas over UConn and Pittsburgh, his hometown team.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo had Thomas ranked at No. 26 in his top 100 prospects list, so it looks like Thomas should be a first-round choice. Woo has Thomas projected to go to the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 28 in his latest mock draft.

The 2026 NBA Draft begins on Tuesday, June 23, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App