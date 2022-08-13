John Calipari issues response to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responded after a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops.

On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.

Shortly after Stoops made his comments, Calipari took to Twitter to try to ease tensions. The basketball coach wrote that he had reached out to Stoops and would continue to do so, and that he was fully supportive of the football program. While he said his comparison was “my bad,” he stopped short of apologizing for his remarks.

I was told about comments Mark Stoops made in his press conference. I reached out to Mark Thursday & will try again. Comparing our athletic dept. to others was my bad. I have supported Mark & the football team through good and bad. I will continue to support them & cheer them on. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 13, 2022

Now I’ll do what I’ve done for 30 years: Coach my team and block out the clutter. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 13, 2022

Calipari’s response seems unlikely to put an end to the issue and still seem almost confrontational. His phrasing doesn’t even make it clear that he regrets the comparison he made, though perhaps he was trying to say as much.

Calipari has already faced increased criticism recently over how his team ended last season. This affair is unlikely to help matters.