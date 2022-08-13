Mark Stoops doubles down on John Calipari criticism

The tension between Kentucky’s basketball and football coaches does not appear to be dissipating several days after it initially went public.

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops did not back down from his criticism of basketball coach John Calipari on Saturday. Stoops remains unhappy with comments Calipari made that were seen by many as disrespectful of the football program and its achievements.

Stoops said Saturday he was going to defend his players when others make comments that “demean and distract” from their accomplishments. The football coach added that he had not spoken to Calipari about the remarks, but certainly did not sound like he was in a conciliatory mood.

Stoops: “I don’t care about anyone’s program, I stay in my lane. But when you start talking about mine, and people I compete against, I’m going to defend my players… Don’t demean and distract from what we’ve done to get to this point.” — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 13, 2022

Stoops said he hasn’t spoken with Calipari about the drama yet. … “I’m done. I’ve addressed it. I will defend my players.” — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 13, 2022

The school will probably want Stoops and Calipari to sit down in private and iron things out at some point. For now, they’ll probably be content as long as both parties don’t add any more fuel to the fire in public.

Calipari is not known for backing down either, to be fair. Thus far, he has yet to issue a response to Stoops, and it may stay that way.