 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 27, 2021

John Calipari scraps plan to schedule extra game after latest Kentucky loss

February 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

John Calipari

John Calipari knows that Kentucky’s hopes of making the NCAA Tournament are almost non-existent.

Kentucky lost at home 71-67 to Florida on Saturday. The Wildcats are now a pathetic 8-14 on the season and have no shot at making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. They would have to miraculously win the SEC Tournament in order to qualify.

But Calipari had some hopes of making a case for the selection committee. Had Kentucky won Saturday’s game, they would have been 9-13 and 8-7 in conference play. They had thoughts of scheduling a highly-ranked team in order to build a case for an at-large selection, but that was scrapped after the defeat.

Even at 9-13, receiving an at-large bid seemed like a major stretch.

Best of luck in the SEC Tournament, Calipari. Because that’s your only chance of making the Big Dance.

It’s been a long, tough season for Calipari, and it hasn’t gotten any better.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus