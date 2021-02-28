John Calipari scraps plan to schedule extra game after latest Kentucky loss
John Calipari knows that Kentucky’s hopes of making the NCAA Tournament are almost non-existent.
Kentucky lost at home 71-67 to Florida on Saturday. The Wildcats are now a pathetic 8-14 on the season and have no shot at making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. They would have to miraculously win the SEC Tournament in order to qualify.
But Calipari had some hopes of making a case for the selection committee. Had Kentucky won Saturday’s game, they would have been 9-13 and 8-7 in conference play. They had thoughts of scheduling a highly-ranked team in order to build a case for an at-large selection, but that was scrapped after the defeat.
Calipari said there was some discussion of scheduling an extra game on Thursday against a “top ranked” team in order to try and build case for an At Large bid
He says that likely won’t happen now
— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 27, 2021
Even at 9-13, receiving an at-large bid seemed like a major stretch.
Best of luck in the SEC Tournament, Calipari. Because that’s your only chance of making the Big Dance.
It’s been a long, tough season for Calipari, and it hasn’t gotten any better.