John Calipari scraps plan to schedule extra game after latest Kentucky loss

John Calipari knows that Kentucky’s hopes of making the NCAA Tournament are almost non-existent.

Kentucky lost at home 71-67 to Florida on Saturday. The Wildcats are now a pathetic 8-14 on the season and have no shot at making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. They would have to miraculously win the SEC Tournament in order to qualify.

But Calipari had some hopes of making a case for the selection committee. Had Kentucky won Saturday’s game, they would have been 9-13 and 8-7 in conference play. They had thoughts of scheduling a highly-ranked team in order to build a case for an at-large selection, but that was scrapped after the defeat.

Calipari said there was some discussion of scheduling an extra game on Thursday against a “top ranked” team in order to try and build case for an At Large bid He says that likely won’t happen now — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 27, 2021

Even at 9-13, receiving an at-large bid seemed like a major stretch.

Best of luck in the SEC Tournament, Calipari. Because that’s your only chance of making the Big Dance.

It’s been a long, tough season for Calipari, and it hasn’t gotten any better.