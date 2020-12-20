This photo of John Calipari went viral after Kentucky fell to 1-5

A photo of John Calipari after Kentucky’s 75-63 loss to North Carolina on Saturday went viral after the game.

Calipari was on a postgame press conference following the game and looking very disheartened.

Calipari’s in today’s Postgame Press Conference pic.twitter.com/FYni8QPQbE — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 19, 2020

Calipari looking miserable was not lost on many.

John Calipari definitely has the "my wife left me, I just got fired and my puppy died, and all I've got left is a warm bowl of Ramen, in a small apartment, with a single lightbulb hanging from the ceiling" look going on with him right here https://t.co/F6PDog11sd — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 19, 2020

Reporter Kyle Tucker even observed that Calipari “looks and sounds like h-ll in this postgame. Totally defeated.”

“This was really disappointing,” Calipari said after the loss.

Kentucky was already off to its worst start ever under Calipari following their loss to Georgia Tech that dropped them to 1-3. Now they’re 1-5. Worse than that, players are getting selfish.

Kentucky has major problems that don’t look like they will be going away any time soon, especially with an upcoming game at Louisville.