John Calipari issues statement on death of Terrence Clarke

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari issued a statement Thursday night after learning about the death of Terrence Clarke.

Clarke, who was a freshman at Kentucky last season, died in a car accident on Thursday in the Los Angeles area. He was 19 years old.

Clarke signed with an agent while in Los Angeles and was training in preparation for the NBA Draft.

Calipari released a statement and said he was “gutted” and “sick” over the news. He also shared that he was traveling to Los Angeles to be with Clarke’s family.

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. I ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence Clarke and his family. May he Rest In Peace,” Calipari wrote.

Here is his full statement: