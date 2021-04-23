Ex-Kentucky G Terrence Clarke dies in car accident at 19

Former Kentucky Wildcats guard Terrence Clarke died in a car accident on Thursday. He was 19 years old.

Clarke, who was from the Boston area, played in eight games for Kentucky last season. He averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.6 minutes per game.

Clarke was working out in the Los Angeles area with fellow former Kentucky teammate BJ Boston. Boston was in a vehicle traveling behind Clarke’s car.

According to WKYT, Los Angeles Police say “Clarke was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light, hit another car turning left, and continued on to then hit a pole and block wall. Police say Clarke was not wearing his seatbelt properly.”

Clarke played in seven games for Kentucky before suffering a foot injury. He returned for the SEC Tournament.

Clarke and Boston recently signed with agents Klutch Sports.

“We are saddened and devastated by the tragic loss of Terrence Clarke. He was an incredible, hard-working young man. He was excited for what was ahead of him and ready to fulfill his dreams,” Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul said in a statement.

Clarke was taken to Northridge Hospital where he was pronounced dead.