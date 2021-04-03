Look: UCLA’s Johnny Juzang got huge family surprise ahead of Final Four

UCLA’s Final Four run has been full of surprises, even for the school’s own players.

Johnny Juzang has been one of the Bruins’ standout performers throughout the tournament, particularly playing a vital role in the team’s upset win over Michigan. On Friday, he was treated to a surprise after his brother flew in from Vietnam to see him.

Now that's a heartwarming moment …@JohnnyJuzang had a surprise waiting for him outside the team's downtown hotel on Friday.#GoBruins | #MarchMadness | @marchmadness pic.twitter.com/XOK5iyFpOo — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) April 3, 2021

Juzang’s older brother Christian spent four years playing point guard for Harvard. He currently plays professionally for the Saigon Heat in Vietnam, which is why Johnny mentions that the two haven’t seen each other in months.

Juzang has had some pretty cool experiences over the past week or so, but this one has to rate among the best.