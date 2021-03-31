Kevin Love shouts out Johnny Juzang after big UCLA win

One former Bruin shouted out a current Bruin after UCLA’s big win over Michigan on Tuesday night.

UCLA defeated Michigan 51-49 in the East Region finals to advance to the Final Four. Johnny Juzang has been the star of the NCAA Tournament for the Bruins and on Tuesday continued to carry them.

Juzang scored 28 of UCLA’s 51 points and now has 108 points over five games in the tournament. That puts him just behind UCLA legends Lew Alcindor and tied with Bill Walton for the most points through five NCAA Tournament games.

Former Bruin Kevin Love, who played for UCLA in the 2007-2008 season, shouted out Juzang after the game.

Bruins Final Four bound!!! Man Johnny Juzang was great!!! Hell of a fight!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 31, 2021

Love’s Bruins also made the Final Four, though they lost to Memphis before reaching the championship game. Juzang is aiming to take his Bruins farther in the Big Dance. They will have to beat No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday in order to do so.