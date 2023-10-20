Jon Scheyer gets huge contract extension from Duke

The Duke Blue Devils liked what they saw from coach Jon Scheyer in his first season so much, they are making a long-term committment.

Duke and Scheyer are in agreement on a six-year contract extension that will run through the 2028-29 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Financial terms were not immediately reported.

ESPN Sources: Duke coach Jon Scheyer has agreed on a six-year contract extension that’ll take him through the 2028-2029 college basketball season. pic.twitter.com/Q1Yl2olwRG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 20, 2023

Scheyer has certainly demonstrated that he has what it takes to keep the Duke program performing at a high level going forward. In his first year after Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement, he went 27-9, and he has also brought in back-to-back No. 1 recruiting classes.

At the time of his hiring, there were reports that Scheyer was not necessarily Duke’s first choice to succeed Coach K. Clearly, he has put most of those doubts to rest with a strong first season and excellent recruiting.