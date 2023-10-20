 Skip to main content
Jon Scheyer gets huge contract extension from Duke

October 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jan 22, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Duke Blue Devils associate head coach Jon Scheyer reacts on the bench against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Duke won 79-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils liked what they saw from coach Jon Scheyer in his first season so much, they are making a long-term committment.

Duke and Scheyer are in agreement on a six-year contract extension that will run through the 2028-29 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Financial terms were not immediately reported.

Scheyer has certainly demonstrated that he has what it takes to keep the Duke program performing at a high level going forward. In his first year after Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement, he went 27-9, and he has also brought in back-to-back No. 1 recruiting classes.

At the time of his hiring, there were reports that Scheyer was not necessarily Duke’s first choice to succeed Coach K. Clearly, he has put most of those doubts to rest with a strong first season and excellent recruiting.

