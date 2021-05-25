Keith Appling arrested for allegedly murdering a relative

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a relative.

Appling is suspected of shooting 66-year-old Clyde Edwards, a relative, at Edwards’ home on Saturday.

According to a police report, a different family member saw Appling earlier on Saturday, and the two went to Edwards’ house. The other relative was inside the house while Appling and Edwards were outside. The relative told police he heard gunshots and went outside. The relative saw Appling standing there with a gun in his hand and was able to wrestle it away.

Appling began running and left in a tan Buick Regal. Appling and Edwards had gotten into a verbal altercation prior to Appling allegedly shooting the 66-year-old.

On Monday, Appling was arrested by Michigan State Police in Chelsea on suspicion of murder. A firearm reportedly was recovered during the arrest.

Appling, 29, played at Michigan State from 2010-2014. The former guard went undrafted but played in five career NBA games during the 2015-2016 season with Orlando. He played professionally in the G League, Dominican Republic, Italy and Mexico. Appling was a Mr. Basketball of Michigan in high school and a McDonald’s All American.

Appling has had numerous legal issues in the last several years. In 2017, he was sentenced to jail and probation for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a police officer. Last year, he was charged with heroin possession he intended to sell.