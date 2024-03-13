 Skip to main content
Kenny Payne expected to be fired by Louisville

March 12, 2024
by Larry Brown
Kenny Payne smiling

UofL head basketball coach Kenny Payne smiles while introducing Nolan Smith during the former Duke assistant coach’s introductory press conference. April 11, 2022. Photo Credit: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kenny Payne’s abysmal tenure as Louisville’s head coach is expected to finally come to an end.

A few reporters said on Tuesday night that Louisville is expected to fire Payne now that the Cardinals’ season has ended.

Louisville’s season ended after a 94-85 loss to NC State in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday. The defeat dropped the Cardinals to 8-24, which was an improvement over their hideous 4-28 season last year.

Payne has gone 12-52 overall and 5-35 in ACC play in two seasons. There’s no two ways about it — those are ugly results.

Payne though seems to think he just didn’t have enough support.

Payne put together the two worst seasons Louisville has had in over 80 years. He should feel lucky he lasted as long as he did.

Article Tags

Kenny PayneLouisville Basketball
