Kenny Payne expected to be fired by Louisville

Kenny Payne’s abysmal tenure as Louisville’s head coach is expected to finally come to an end.

A few reporters said on Tuesday night that Louisville is expected to fire Payne now that the Cardinals’ season has ended.

Louisville is expected to part ways with Kenny Payne after two seasons, source told @TheFieldOf68. Likely be official in the next 24-48 hours. Payne won 12 total games in two seasons. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2024

Source: Louisville officials expect to inform coach Kenny Payne within the next 24 hours that he will not return as men's basketball coach. He’s yet to speak with AD Josh Heird since losing in the ACC Tournament earlier today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 13, 2024

Louisville’s season ended after a 94-85 loss to NC State in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday. The defeat dropped the Cardinals to 8-24, which was an improvement over their hideous 4-28 season last year.

Payne has gone 12-52 overall and 5-35 in ACC play in two seasons. There’s no two ways about it — those are ugly results.

Payne though seems to think he just didn’t have enough support.

“I talked about needing everybody on the same page. We kind of forgot that. I said I need all of Louisville with me. We kind of forgot that. I said 3-4 years. That’s what I believed at the time and still believe.” — Ty Spalding (@TySpalding) March 12, 2024

Payne put together the two worst seasons Louisville has had in over 80 years. He should feel lucky he lasted as long as he did.