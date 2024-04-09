1 candidate removes himself from consideration for Kentucky job

The search is on for John Calipari’s successor at Kentucky. One notable candidate to replace Coach Cal has removed his name from the rumored pool of candidates.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats had previously been one of the intriguing names linked to the Kentucky post.

However, Oats on Monday released a statement affirming his commitment to the University of Alabama. The 49-year-old addressed Bama Nation with a post on X.

“I am fully committed to this team and to this University,” wrote Oats.

“We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for The University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men’s basketball. Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach. Roll Tide!”

Oats was one of the biggest winners from this year’s NCAA Tournament. He led the Alabama men’s basketball team to its first Final Four appearance in program history. Oats’ incredible road to becoming a Final Four-worthy coach was also broadcast to college basketball fans everywhere.

The Crimson Tide are 101-39 over their last four seasons under Oats, which each included an NCAA Tournament berth.

Calipari’s departure from Kentucky proved to be a shock to most given the massive buyout figure that came with any potential firing. But Calipari reportedly had his reasons for wanting a clean slate.