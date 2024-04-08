Notable coach listed among favorites to land Kentucky job

John Calipari stunned the sports world on Sunday when he left Kentucky for a new job, and oddsmakers believe there is a good chance the coach will be replaced by a very familiar figure.

Calipari has agreed to a 5-year contract to become the head coach at Arkansas. Kentucky is now expected to pursue some big-name potential replacements, and one candidate is a coach who just led his SEC school to the Final Four.

According to gambling odds that were released by Bookies.com on Monday, Alabama coach Nate Oats is the favorite to become the next head coach at Kentucky. Oats was listed with +350 adds. Baylor coach Scott Drew was not far behind Oats at +450, with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl next at +600.

BetOnline.ag, another online sportsbook, had Drew as a slight favorite ahead of Oats as of Monday morning.

🚨 Updated Odds on Next Kentucky Coach🚨 Scott Drew +300 📈 +100

Nate Oats +900 📈 +300

Richard Pitino +300 📉 +700 More odds👉 https://t.co/VanzWlVYv4 pic.twitter.com/sHmR7AxVv5 — BetOnline (@BetOnline_ag) April 8, 2024

The odds will continue to change, but Oats and Drew are the early favorites. Kentucky will probably aim even higher by reaching out to Jay Wright and UConn head coach Dan Hurley, but neither is expected to have interest in the job.

Oats just finished his fifth season at Alabama. The 49-year-old has led the Crimson Tide to the NCAA Tournament the last four years, including two Sweet 16 trips and this year’s Final Four appearance. Alabama lost to UConn in the Final Four on Saturday night.

It would not be a surprise if Oats is at the top of Kentucky’s list, but he may not view the situation in Lexington as being better than his current one.