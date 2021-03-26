Kevin Durant has suggestion for next Texas basketball coach

The Texas Longhorns’ head basketball coach job is open, and Kevin Durant has a suggestion for the school on who to hire.

Durant told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that he wants to see former Longhorn Royal Ivey get a shot at the job. Durant made it clear he wants to see someone with a Texas connection get the position.

Kevin Durant told me earlier today he’d like to see former Texas player Royal Ivey, who is now an NBA assistant with the Nets, get a shot at the Texas job. Really wants to see it kept in the Texas family. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2021

Ivey and Durant never played together at Texas. However, the pair played together for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Ivey is currently an assistant coach with Durant’s Brooklyn Nets.

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman thinks Ivey will at least be looked at as a candidate, though perhaps not the first choice. The new coach will be replacing Shaka Smart, who bolted for Marquette after six underwhelming seasons in Austin.

The other name I keep hearing is Texas ex Royal Ivey. But if the Horns want Chris Beard, money won't be the reason why it does/doesn't happen. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) March 26, 2021

Durant only attended Texas for one year, but his loyalty has never wavered. The Longhorns have been happy to take advantage of that connection, though it hasn’t fostered a lot of notable success on the basketball side of things in recent years.