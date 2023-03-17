Maryland coach Kevin Willard has funny message for Auburn fans

The Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide will both play games in Birmingham for the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and Maryland has found themselves in the middle of it.

Auburn will face Houston on Saturday night, while Alabama will play the Terrapins in the following game at the same venue. Maryland coach Kevin Willard, hoping to take advantage of Auburn fans that might still in the building, made an appeal for them to stick around and root against the rival Crimson Tide.

“Stick around. Should be a good game,” Willard said, via Mike Rodak of al.com. “And it’s 9:40 [p.m. ET] at night. What else is there to do in Birmingham? It’s like, come watch a great game and chill out. I think the NCAA sells beer now. I’m not sure. Do they?

“I’m hoping Auburn wins, because then their fans will stick around. I’m afraid if Auburn loses, then at 9:40 at night, knowing Auburn fans, they’re probably going to the bar.”

Willard’s concern is probably warranted. Tigers fans might not be in the mood to stick around if their team gets bounced in the early game. If they pull off the upset, however, they might be in higher spirits and more willing to try to back Maryland to take down the Tide.

With both Auburn and Alabama playing at the same venue in the state, Willard knows Maryland probably won’t be able to get a huge contingent of fans in the building. Trying to recruit Auburn fans to root against their rival is probably his best course of action.