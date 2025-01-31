Kim Mulkey smacks book out of coach’s hand in incredible video

Kim Mulkey went viral on Thursday for an incredible moment she had during LSU’s game against Oklahoma.

Mulkey’s Tigers were leading the Sooners 67-45 in the third quarter at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La., on Thursday night. Mulkey was upset after her Tigers were given a technical foul for flopping.

Oklahoma center Raegan Beers was fighting for position down low and got the ball on an entry pass. She then elbowed defender Aalyah Del Rosario, who fell to the ground. The officials blew the whistle and called Del Rosario for a technical foul for flopping.

The call had Mulkey steaming. She was so upset she knocked a clipboard out of assistant coach Seimone Augustus’ hand on the sideline. Augustus’ reaction was perfect as she left her hand out there like she couldn’t believe what Mulkey had done.

Seimone keeping her hand there after Mulkey knocked the clipboard down is kiIIing me 😭 pic.twitter.com/LlveGrl5Qj — kaytee♡⋆*ೃ:. (@winchesters) January 31, 2025

Fans couldn’t get enough of Augustus’ reaction.

What did Seimone’s clipboard do to deserve that from Mulkey😂😂#LSU — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) January 31, 2025

Someone please post that video of Kim Mulkey smacking the board out of Seimone Augustus’ hands and Seimone’s face 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭☠️☠️☠️ — bethany ♡ (@bethiejay3) January 31, 2025

That reaction was priceless.

Augustus, of course, was a star player at LSU and later went on to win four WNBA championships.