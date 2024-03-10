Kyle Filipowski pulls dirty move on rival player

Kyle Filipowski isn’t so opposed to tripping rivals on the basketball court after all.

Filipowski was caught pulling a dirty move during the first half of Duke’s game against North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Saturday. Harrison Ingram had missed a shot for the Tar Heels and was on the ground by Filipowski. After Ingram got up, he started to make his way down the court but was tripped by Filipowski.

The ghost of Grayson Allen still haunts Durham. Filipowski trips a rival. pic.twitter.com/aXLyMvIrJu — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) March 10, 2024

That’s a pretty dirty move. What’s worse is that Filipowski walked it off like he had been injured on the play, not the other way around.

Kyle Filipowski sticks his leg out and trips Harrison Ingram, then pretends to stomp his shoes and walk it off like he's injured pic.twitter.com/PooO0rQF0c — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 10, 2024

The move from Filipowski is awfully rich to sports fans given what has transpired recently.

Filipowski was bumped into by a Wake Forest student who had stormed the court following the Demon Deacons’ upset win over Duke on Feb. 24. Duke claimed Filipowski had been injured, and the short-term outrage led people like Duke head coach Jon Scheyer to call for court storming by fans to be banned. Despite all the hubbub, Filipowski was back to playing at full strength in no time.

Let’s see just how Scheyer feels about his players intentionally tripping opponents, which is nothing new for Duke players.