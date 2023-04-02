Lamont Butler sends San Diego State to championship game with buzzer-beater

San Diego State is headed to the national championship game, and it’s all thanks to a heck of a buzzer-beater from Lamont Butler.

The Aztecs were trailing Florida Atlantic 71-70 in their Final Four game at NRG Stadium in Houston. FAU had the ball with 17.5 seconds left and drew up an out-of-bounds play. Johnell Davis had his shot blocked by Nathan Mensah with about 10 sseconds left. San Diego State got the ball and pushed it up the court.

Butler got the ball, took his time, and then tossed up a jumper just before time expired. It went in for a memorable moment.

What a great play.

Butler had nine points in the game but made the biggest basket when it counted the most.

Now the Aztecs await the winner of the Miami-UConn game in Monday’s championship.