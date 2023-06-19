Hall of Famer Larry Brown expected to land new coaching gig

At almost 83 years old, Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is still trucking.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Monday that “all signs” point to Brown joining the University of Washington as an assistant coach. Brown would be serving on the staff of Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins.

Brown is a coaching legend who had most recently served as an assistant coach for the University of Memphis under Penny Hardaway in the 2021-22 season (before transitioning into an advisory role for the team). He remains the only coach to win it all at both the NCAA level (with Kansas in 1988) and the NBA level (with the Detroit Pistons in 2004). Brown was also the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2001 with the Philadelphia 76ers.

A Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in 2002 as well as a National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in 2006, Brown would be making the latest stop of his five-decade coaching career in Washington. The Huskies went 16-16 last season, Hopkins’ sixth in charge, but have not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

Brown was recently in the news for his comments about the latest high-profile coach firings in the NBA.