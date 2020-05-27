Mac McClung to transfer to Texas Tech

Mac McClung is on his way to Texas Tech.

The former Georgetown guard announced Wednesday that he will transfer to the Red Raiders after spending two years with the Hoyas.

The decision comes two weeks after McClung announced his intention to transfer from Georgetown.

This should be an exciting transfer. Texas Tech coach Chris Beard has had success with his guards, and the Red Raiders have become one of the better programs in the country since he took over. That means McClung will probably have the chance to play at a high level for a coach who seems to have a knack for getting the most out of the talent on his roster.

The viral sensation averaged 15.7 points per game for Georgetown last season. Unless the NCAA grants him a waiver, he’ll have to sit out the 2020-21 season, but will have two years of eligibility remaining after that.