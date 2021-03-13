Utah State’s Marco Anthony has incredible reason for choice of jersey number

Utah State guard Marco Anthony has perhaps the best reason you will ever hear for his choice of jersey number.

Anthony wears No. 44 for the Aggies, and it does hold some significance. No, it’s not because of a family member or mentor or childhood hero. By his own admission, Anthony wears the number because he’s a big fan of the Wendy’s 4-for-4 meal deal.

Utah State’s Marco Anthony wears #44 because of the the Wendy’s “4 for 4” combo. Legend.

CBS Sports commentator Andrew Catalon relayed that he asked Anthony if the fact was true. Anthony’s response was perfect: “How could I make something like that up?”

We know there are plenty of athletes who love them some Wendy’s. Anthony is taking it to another level here, though. Get this man an endorsement deal — as soon as he’s exhausted his NCAA eligibility, of course.

The Aggies won on Friday night to reach the Mountain West title game, with Anthony contributing seven points, five rebounds, and five assists. They’ll face San Diego State on Saturday with an automatic NCAA Tournament bid on the line.