Mark Adams out as head coach at Texas Tech after Bible verse incident

Mark Adams has stepped down as the head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team following a controvesy over a Bible verse.

Adams was suspended by Texas Tech on Sunday after citing a Bible while encouraging one of the team’s players to be more receptive to coaching. The Bible verse discussed “workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”

Adams apologized to the team after learning the player was upset over the Biblical reference mentioning slaves.

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt termed Adams’ words as “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment.” He placed Adams on suspension to take a closer look at the coach’s interactions and relationships with the team.

Hocutt determined that Adams’ comment was “unintentional” and an “isolated incident,” but Adams still is stepping down.

Here is the announcement:

Mark Adams officially out at Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/gaeunI6aiI — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) March 9, 2023

There was already pressure on Adams prior to the incident due to Texas Tech’s disappointing 16-15 season. The incident with his player was likely enough of a reason for Texas Tech to urge Adams to step down.

Adams, 66, was in his second season as Texas Tech’s head coach. He had been an assistant coach on Chris Beard’s staff and was promoted to head coach after Beard left for Texas.