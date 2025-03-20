Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

McNeese student manager Amir Khan is a viral sensation with an NIL deal

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

McNeese State student manager Amir Khan has amassed a huge following this season, and he lived up to the hype in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Khan, who is known to many at McNeese by his nickname of “Aura,” became an internet sensation last month after a McNeese media assistant shared a video of him rapping along to Lud Foe’s “In & Out” as the Cowboys emerged from the tunnel for a game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Khan had already been known for carrying a boom box while leading McNeese out onto the court, but he shocked some of his teammates when he flawlessly rapped every word to the chosen track.

Amir Khan leads McNeese out of the locker room

The rest is history. Khan has since found himself fulfilling autograph requests and posing for photos with fans. He even became the first ever student manager to receive NIL money and has endorsement deals with Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick and Insomnia Cookies.

All of that set the stage for Thursday, when Khan led McNeese out of the tunnel for their first-round game against Clemson while carrying a Buffalo Wild Wings-branded boom box.

In a segment that CBS ran before the game, Khan hilariously said that he puts up “Wilt Chamberlain numbers” when it comes to getting rebounds in warmups and wiping up wet spots on the court.

And as if all of that wasn’t enough, the McNeese cheerleading squad wore socks during Thursday’s game with Khan’s face all over them.

Khan is already a March Madness legend. If McNeese finds a way to make a deep run, the internet might not be able to keep up.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!