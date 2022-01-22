Penny Hardaway apologizes for viral rant

Following a 70–62 loss to SMU on Thursday night, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway unloaded in a now-viral rant that was filled with expletives.

Penny Hardaway's answer to if he can get the job done at Memphis. "Stop asking me stupid f***ing questions about if I feel like I can do something. If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I can do whatever I want to do." pic.twitter.com/WA79u6Y7bc — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) January 21, 2022

“Stop asking me stupid [expletive] questions about if I feel like I can do something. If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I can do whatever I want to do,” Hardaway said in part.

On Friday, Hardaway realized the err of his ways and offered a very heartfelt apology for his rant and the negative optics is brought upon Memphis.

Penny Hardaway issues an apology after his profanity laced postgame presser went viral Thursday night after a loss to SMU. pic.twitter.com/kS441LONVZ — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) January 22, 2022

“Memphis, I just wanted to let you guys know that I love you. Tiger Nation, I love you,” Hardaway said. “I want to issue an apology to the school, my players and to the fans. I let my emotions get the best of me last night and that’s not the way you handle situations.

“I bleed blue and I’m fighting always for my school, for my city and for my players. We’re working very hard (and) we know there is adversity right now but it’s not going to stop us from working hard. We are going to make you guys proud, we’re going to win and we are going to get through this together … to my players, let’s keep fighting on. We are 901 strong. And again, Memphis, I love you.”

Memphis (9–8, 3–4 AAC) dropped their third straight game in that loss to SMU and the eighth of their last 12. The 9-8 record through 17 games is also the worst since the 2004–05 National Invitational Tournament team under John Calipari.

Image: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports