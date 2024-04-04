Nate Oats cracks jokes about UConn travel problems

Alabama coach Nate Oats does not have much sympathy for UConn’s Final Four travel issues.

Oats spoke to the media on Thursday and cracked jokes about UConn’s issues getting to Phoenix for the Final Four. The Alabama coach joked that he was not the one responsible for their mechanical issues, but he did gloat that he got a good night’s sleep last night.

Nate Oats on UConn's flight issues: "It wasn't me. I didn't send anybody over there to mess with the mechanics. … I did get a good night's sleep last night, which was nice." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 4, 2024

“It wasn’t me. I didn’t send anybody over there to mess with the mechanics,” Oats said. “I did get a good night’s sleep last night, which was nice.”

UConn was the only team that had not arrived in Arizona as of Wednesday night. The team had mechanical and logistical issues with their flight. To make matters worse, they were not happy with their accommodations once they did arrive on Thursday.

UConn would not expect any sympathy from their foes, though Oats rubbing it in a bit might leave a sour taste in their mouth. They will have a chance to get their payback when they play each other Saturday.