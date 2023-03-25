Nathan Mensah goes viral for thumbs down against Alabama

Call Nathan Mensah the eraser because he was deleting Alabama shot attempts left and right on Friday night.

Mensah blocked five shots in San Diego State’s 71-64 win over No. 1 Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the South Region. After blocking a Jahvon Quinerly layup attempt with 17.9 seconds left, Mensah did a thumbs down gesture.

People on Twitter loved it.

Tired: Horns down Wired: Thumbs down pic.twitter.com/pWSluDUFsq — The College Basketball Stories Podcast (@theCBBstories) March 25, 2023

I loved the subtle "thumbs down" by Mensah after the big block, ala Commodus in Gladiator. pic.twitter.com/LCD4BQ1aNr — Steve Czaban (@czabe) March 25, 2023

hit ‘em with the pic.twitter.com/zSsUh5AYbo — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) March 25, 2023

He was right.

Not only was Mensah rejecting shots, but he and San Diego State took down the vaunted Crimson Tide.

Thanks to the Aztecs’ upset coupled with Miami’s win on Friday night, this is the first NCAA Tournament ever where a No. 1 seed didn’t make the Elite Eight.