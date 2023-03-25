 Skip to main content
Nathan Mensah goes viral for thumbs down against Alabama

March 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nathan Mensah does a thumbs down

Call Nathan Mensah the eraser because he was deleting Alabama shot attempts left and right on Friday night.

Mensah blocked five shots in San Diego State’s 71-64 win over No. 1 Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the South Region. After blocking a Jahvon Quinerly layup attempt with 17.9 seconds left, Mensah did a thumbs down gesture.

People on Twitter loved it.

He was right.

Not only was Mensah rejecting shots, but he and San Diego State took down the vaunted Crimson Tide.

Thanks to the Aztecs’ upset coupled with Miami’s win on Friday night, this is the first NCAA Tournament ever where a No. 1 seed didn’t make the Elite Eight.

Article Tags

Nathan MensahNCAA Tournament 2023
