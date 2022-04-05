NCAA president Mark Emmert made embarrassing blunder in championship speech

NCAA president Mark Emmert is already a pretty despised figure among college sports fans. He added to that reputation on Monday night with a blunder he committed after the NCAA Tournament championship game.

Emmert was speaking after Kansas came back to beat North Carolina 72-69 to win the NCAA Tournament. As he was congratulating the Jayhawks, he called them the “Kansas City Jayhawks.”

"The Kansas City Jayhawks."- NCAA President Mark Emmert pic.twitter.com/TfvwV8rrVb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 5, 2022

Yes, Emmert quickly corrected himself, but that’s still such an embarrassing blunder to make. What even led him to screw that up? Did he think this was the Super Bowl and he was handing the trophy to the Chiefs?

It’s hard to know what goes through that man’s mind at times. Maybe he was thinking about the NCAA violations KU was accused of.